In an ongoing road safety enforcement operation that began just under a month ago, Gardaí have issued fixed charge notices to over 12,000 motorists for driving in excess of the speed limit.

An Garda Síochána’s Christmas and New Year road safety enforcement operation began on Thursday, November 30 at 7.00a.m and is set to continue for another week until 7.00a.m on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Of the fixed charge notices issued by An Garda Síochána between December 1 and December 28 for key lifesaver offences, they include:

12,147 for driving in excess of the speed limits;

882 for use of mobile phones while driving;

247 for non-compliance with seatbelts.

To date, a total of 181 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads. This is 27 more deaths than at this time last year.

While there have been no fatalities over the past seven days, An Garda Síochána are urging all road users to be safe this Christmas and New Year.

Gardaí operation

The ongoing operation is focusing on the dangers of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, without a seatbelt, speeding or using a mobile phone while driving.

An Garda Síochána has arrested over 673 drivers on suspicion of driving under the Influence of an intoxicant in the four weeks of the operation.

Over 166 of these drivers were arrested by Gardaí on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

In the same period, An Garda Síochána has conducted in excess of 3,714 mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints in Ireland.

An Garda Síochána is appealling to motorists to drive safely on Irish roads this Christmas and New Year, never drive under the influence of an intoxicant, reduce speed, always wear a seatbelt and to never use a mobile phone while driving.