An Garda Síochána introduced 10 new community engagement vans today (Thursday, December 28), which allow regional assistant commissioners to consider deployment to areas that will provide the most benefit.

The vans will operate as mobile garda stations where a range of services can be provided to the public and will also transport two garda mountain bikes.

Gardaí have said that the aim for the vans is so people will spot them in their area and know that they can approach gardaí for a chat about a matter in which they can offer assistance, or to raise any issue.

The vehicles are also equipped with audio visual equipment which will allow gardaí to communicate to those attending public gatherings and outdoor events as well as display important public guidance and safety advice.

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee said that government investment in An Garda Síochána is now at its highest ever level. Superintendent Sean Fallon, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, and assistant commissioner for roads policing and community engagement, Paula Hilman. Photo source: An Garda Síochana

Speaking about the introduction of the vans today, Minister McEntee said:

“They will greatly enhance garda visibility wherever they are deployed but will also enhance community engagement and outreach with the audiovisual equipment and the ability to sit in and have a chat with local gardaí.

“These are a valuable investment and I look forward to seeing them in action across the country.”

Assistant commissioner for the eastern region, Paul Cleary said the vans will help people feel “safe and well supported” by An Garda Síochána.

“Our community engagement vans will be used for a variety of purposes but all will extend garda visibility.

“We hope that people will spot the vans in their area and know that they can come speak with us there whether for a chat about a matter that we can assist with or to raise any issue,” Cleary said.