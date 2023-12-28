As 2023 comes to and end, European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski and European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius have both reflected on the climate achievements from their sectors.

Both commissioners mentioned the success in strengthening sustainability this year.

In 2023, 32% was allocated from the common agricultural policy (CAP) budget towards targeting benefits for the environment and animal welfare.

Commissioner Sinkevičius said: “We have progressed in our commitment to reach our ambitious climate goals with an agreement on the Nature Restoration Law.”

He added that the year was “fulfilling”, with “developments in the green deal that directly impact our future”.

Nature restoration

As an overall target to be reached on EU level for nature restoration, member states will put in place restoration measures in at least 20% of the EU’s land areas, and 20% of its seas by 2030.

By 2050, such measures should be in place for all ecosystems that need restoration.

To reach the proposed targets, EU countries must restore at least 30% of habitat types covered by the Nature Restoration Law to a good condition by 2030, increasing to 60% by 2040, and 90% by 2050.

Member states will be required to develop national restoration plans detailing how they achieve these targets.

The law will help the EU meet the restoration target it committed to under the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework at the biodiversity COP15 in December 2022.

2023 progress

Despite climate challenges and what Commissioner Wojciechowski described as “global instability”, he said that the EU ensured food security for citizens.

He said this was from the work of farmers and CAP support.

The commissioner added that across the EU, rural areas were “reinforced”, with greater CAP support for investments and community cooporation.

Commissioner Sinkevičius said the EU also made great progress to reduce emissions of pollutants to air, water and soil.

The commissioner also mentioned the new deal on eco design of products, which he described as a “game changer” for circular economy.

The deal was welcomed this month, making sustainable products the “new norm” in the EU.

The new law will build on the existing Ecodesign Directive to progressively set performance and information requirements for products placed on the EU market.