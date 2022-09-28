Gardaí have issued a number of precautions and advice to the public to protect themselves against potential thefts of home heating oil.

In a statement on Facebook, Meath Crime Prevention said:

“Now that the evenings are getting shorter and colder, many of us are buying home heating oil.

“With the huge price increase over this time last year these items will be more attractive than ever to thieves.

“There are a number of products available which can help protect your tank and make it more difficult to steal.

Advertisement

“The difficulty with just putting a lock on the tank is that the thieves will simply drill a hole in the tank to steal the oil.”

Therefore, to go one step further, Gardaí recommended the following.

Tips to protect against home heating oil theft