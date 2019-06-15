Gardaí investigating suspected theft of over 100 sheep

Gardaí are investigating the suspected theft of a large amount of livestock from a farm in recent days.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that the suspected raid took place on a farm in the Mountnugent area of Co. Meath.

The suspected theft allegedly occurred between 10:00am on Monday, June 10, and 10:00am on Thursday, June 13.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

It is believed that more than 100 sheep were taken in the incident, according to local Gardaí.

Anyone with information relating to the incident or may have seen anything out of place in the area during the above time-frame is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on: 046-9240999.

Advertisement

Stolen digger recovered

Meanwhile, a digger which was stolen from a premises in Co. Monaghan earlier this month was recovered by Gardaí.

The digger, which was stolen in the Newbliss area of the county in the early hours of Monday morning, June 3, was successfully recovered, according to An Garda Síochána.

In a statement on the matter, local Gardaí said:

We would like to thank the members of the community who were vigilant and assisted in its recovery.