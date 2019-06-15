13ac Cooladalane property set in ‘heart of national hunt racing’

New to the market is a walk-in equestrian property located in the ‘heart of national hunt racing’ in Cooladalane, Lismore, Co. Waterford.

“The property offers extensive equestrian facilities and a house finished to the highest of standards built in 2001. The vendor of the property moved into the green field site and developed a custom built training facility on the ground,” said selling agent Martin Lonergan.

“The house is circa 1,800ft² in size, and features an open plan kitchen living space; dining room; office; utility room; four bedrooms; and two bathrooms. It is fired by gas central heating and has a beautiful mature garden,” he said.

The equestrian facility sits on 13.96ac. The extensive facilities include: two stable blocks enclosing 24 stables; 12 stables (10X12ft) finished including feed and a tack room; 12 stables (12X12ft); a lung ring; a dung pad; and a four furlong Wexford sand gallop.

Winners

“The Lismore property has produced several winners under both codes, flat and na15tional hunt as well as point-to-point circuit including the five-time black type winning sprinter, Anna Elise.

“The property is located in the heart of national hunt racing and offers an entire walk-in equestrian facility at a competitive price.

“Cooladalane offers a walk-in package to an aspiring equestrian enthusiast whether that involves seeing another Royal Ascot runner being prepared from the property or use in any other sphere,” said the selling agent.