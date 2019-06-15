13ac Cooladalane property set in ‘heart of national hunt racing’
New to the market is a walk-in equestrian property located in the ‘heart of national hunt racing’ in Cooladalane, Lismore, Co. Waterford.
“The property offers extensive equestrian facilities and a house finished to the highest of standards built in 2001. The vendor of the property moved into the green field site and developed a custom built training facility on the ground,” said selling agent Martin Lonergan.
“The house is circa 1,800ft² in size, and features an open plan kitchen living space; dining room; office; utility room; four bedrooms; and two bathrooms. It is fired by gas central heating and has a beautiful mature garden,” he said.
The equestrian facility sits on 13.96ac. The extensive facilities include: two stable blocks enclosing 24 stables; 12 stables (10X12ft) finished including feed and a tack room; 12 stables (12X12ft); a lung ring; a dung pad; and a four furlong Wexford sand gallop.
Winners
“The Lismore property has produced several winners under both codes, flat and na15tional hunt as well as point-to-point circuit including the five-time black type winning sprinter, Anna Elise.
“The property is located in the heart of national hunt racing and offers an entire walk-in equestrian facility at a competitive price.
“Cooladalane offers a walk-in package to an aspiring equestrian enthusiast whether that involves seeing another Royal Ascot runner being prepared from the property or use in any other sphere,” said the selling agent.
The guide price is €400,000. Further information on the Lismore private treaty sale is available from Martin Lonergan of CCM Property, by phoning: 052-41129; or: 086-7774937.