Creed reveals ‘simplification’ of BDGP requirements

A “simplification” of requirements under the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), in relation to the eligibility of stock bulls, has been announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

Participants in the programme using a stock bull are required to have at least one bull on their holding on June 30, that was a minimum of 12 months old and was rated at four or five stars on the replacement and/or terminal index.

This must be within and/or across breeds on the first genomic evaluation or the genomic evaluation at the time of purchase.

Advertisement Where a bull on the holding had a published genomic evaluation and had been deemed ineligible as it was rated at three stars or less on that first genotyping evaluation; it can now be deemed eligible if the bull is now rated at four or five star.

if the bull is now rated at four or five star. Where the bull is in the herd on June 30, but has yet to be sampled; once a sample is received by the lab on or before June 30 and the genotyping process has commenced, this will be considered eligible provided the bull is rated four or five stars on its subsequent genomic evaluation. This will mean that the July 2019 evaluation (published July 22 ) and the September 2019 evaluation (published September 23 ) will now be counted for eligibility purposes. There are two simplifications to this requirement:

Commenting on the simplification update, Minister Creed said: “I am pleased to announce this simplification of the stock bull requirement under the BDGP.

“Officials from my department have been working closely with their counterparts in the ICBF on this issue and I feel this pragmatic approach to what is a key requirement should lead to as many participants as possible receiving their full payment in 2019 under this important programme.”