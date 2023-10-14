Gardaí are currently investigating a quad theft in Monaghan that occurred between 11:00p.m on Wednesday, October 11 and 6:00a.m Thursday, October 12.

The theft happened in the Corlat area of Co. Monaghan.

The quad is a blue Yamaha Kodiak 450, as pictured.

It has been described by the owner to have a broken step on the left hand side and extra beacons added on the back and front.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, or that may have seen anything suspicious in the area during the period to get in contact with Monaghan Garda Station or the garda confidential line.

Appeals for the quad have also been made on social media.

Theft in Monaghan

Gardaí in Clones, Co. Monaghan are also appealing for witnesses to the theft of a large quantity of barbed and sheep wire from Clones Agri Supplies.

The theft occurred between Friday, October 6 and Sunday, October 8.

A total of 60 rolls of silver barbed wire at 200m length, along with 24 rolls of high tensile silver sheep wire at 100m were stolen from the business.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in contact with Clones or Monaghan Garda Station.

Clones Agri co-op have offered a reward for information or return of the items.