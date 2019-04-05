Gardaí investigate theft of quad

Members of An Garda Síochána have begun investigations into the theft of a quad from a premises in Co. Meath in recent days.

Taking to social media, local Gardaí issued an appeal for information, with a picture of the missing all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

Garda representatives stated: “Athboy Gardaí are investigating the theft of this quad over the past few days,If you see it for sale or can help to get it back please give Kells Garda a cal on 046-9240999.”

The quad – a 2014 Yamaha 350, with a serial number bearing: 517162 – was taken in a raid by criminals following a forced entry into the premises in question.

Meanwhile, Meath Gardaí were busy this week; a trailer which had previously been reported as stolen was recovered and returned to its owner by Gardaí over the weekend, with one arrest made in the process.

The implement was seized by Gardaí in Co. Meath. Taking to social media, local Gardaí explained:

“In light of the recent spate of thefts of trailers in the Athboy area, Athboy Gardaí stopped a vehicle on Connaught St, Athboy towing an Ifor Williams twin axle trailer.

The trailer was seized as possible stolen property. Follow-up enquiries made immediately afterwards established the owner of the trailer.

The owner of the trailer had reported the trailer as stolen from Castlepollard, in neighbouring Westmeath, on March 14, Gardaí explained in a statement.

“One male was arrested and charged with handling stolen property and released on bail to appear before Trim District Court next month.