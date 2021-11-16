Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a quad.

The vehicle – a Honda 450 quad, 2004 model – was taken from a property in the Ballynure area of Newbliss in Co. Monaghan overnight from Sunday, November 14, to Monday, November 15.

The quad is similar to the picture below, An Garda Síochána said. Image source: Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook page

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Gardaí in Monaghan on 047 77240.

Theft of water trough and gates

Earlier this month, Gardaí said they were investigating the theft of a 180-gallon water trough and three 16ft galvanised gates in Co. Cavan.

Officers in Bailieboro, in the east of the county, say that the gates and trough were taken from land in the Stonewall area to the south of the town.

Gardaí had narrowed the time of the theft down to a relatively short period – sometime between 4:00p.m and 5:00p.m on Friday, October 22.

Taking to Facebook to highlight the theft, Cavan Monaghan Garda Division said: “Gardaí in Bailieboro are currently investigating the theft of three 16ft galvanised gates and a 180 gallon drinker from land at Stonewall, Bailieboro.”

The social media post continues: “This property was taken between 4:00p.m and 5:00p.m on Friday, October 22. If you can assist with any information please contact Bailieboro Garda Station on: 042 9694570.”