A strong trade for lambs was seen at Athenry Mart this morning (Monday, November 15) with prices up €10/head across the board on last week.

A good showing of lambs was seen, according to the mart’s auctioneer, Terry Cooke, with just over 50 pens of lambs on offer, which saw prices reach €178/head for heavy 50kg-plus lambs.

Looking at the trade in more detail, prices for those well-fleshed 50kg-plus lambs traded from €154/head up to €178/head.

Lambs weighing 44-49kg traded from €140/head up to a high of €162/head.

Forward stores made from €125/head up to €136/head for 39-43kg lambs. Lighter stores in the 35-38kg weight bracket made from €110/head up to €128/head.

The lightest stores on offer at Athenry weighed 27kg and sold for €72/head. A standout price for those light, long-keep stores was 27kg lambs selling for €89/head or €3.23/kg.

Cull ewes were also a solid trade, with the top price being €186/head for a ewe weighing 105kg. Ewes weighing 85-95kg sold from €120/head up to €160/head.

Up €30 on last year

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, the mart’s auctioneer, Terry Cooke said that lamb prices were up €10/head on last week and that, compared to this time last year, lamb prices are up by €30/head across the board.

He said: “We saw a very good trade today for lambs at Athenry Mart. Prices for those butcher and wholesaler lambs reached a high of €178/head, with factory-type lambs making up to €170/head. Those finished lambs are in huge demand.

“Store lambs are also highly sought after with a very good trade seen for both forward and light store lambs today. Lamb prices, overall, were up €10/head today on last week.

“While compared to this time last year, prices for lambs, across the board, are up €30/head.

“Cull ewes were a solid trade, with a top price of €178/head seen for a ewe weighing 105kg. Those light ewes sold back to €75/head.”