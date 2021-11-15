In 2018, grasslands accounted for almost 56% of land cover in Ireland compared to a European average of just over 10%.

In the same year, just over just 12% of land cover comprised crops while in Europe the average was 37%.

This is according to Ecosystem Accounts – Grasslands and Croplands 2018, published today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

According to the CSO, ecosystem accounting aims to provide a coherent and harmonised understanding of ecosystems and their relationships to the economy and the overall beneficiaries of ecosystem goods and services.

Grasslands and croplands are the ecosystems where the majority of Ireland’s agricultural activity takes place, and they are important economically, environmentally, and socially, according to the CSO.

Advertisement

The ecosystem accounting publication also revealed that:

Donegal had the lowest coverage of grasslands and croplands, at less than 40%;

Meath and Monaghan were the counties with the highest percentage of grasslands and croplands, at more than 90%;

Six grassland habitats listed under Annex I of the Habitats Directive – protected habitats – occur in Ireland, and covered fewer than 3,000 hectares in 2019;

The overall conservation status of Annex I grasslands habitats in 2019 was reported as bad or inadequate, and most show a deteriorating trend.

At international level, the System of Environmental Economic Accounting – Ecosystem Accounting (SEEA-EA) has been developed by the United Nations to establish international standards for the collection of data and compilation of ecosystem accounts.

These accounts record the stocks and flows of ecosystem services and track their changes over time.