The Seanad has heard concerns over outbreaks of TB in west Co. Waterford and north Co. Cork, which is being partially blamed on vacancies in the regional veterinary offices (RVOs) in the area.

Fine Gael senator John Cummins – who is from Waterford – raised the issue with Minister of State with responsibility for new market development, farm safety and research and development Martin Heydon, who addressed the Seanad on Thursday of last week (November 11).

Cummins said that the issue had been brought to his attention by members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in the county, saying: “Members felt there was a strong correlation between vacancies in the [RVOs]- which is responsible for the administration and delivery of the TB eradication programme – and increases in TB outbreaks in west Waterford and north Cork.

“The impact of rising TB outbreaks is far reaching.

“The disease causes untold hardship for farmers and farm families in rural Ireland whose herds have to be culled and, while the department operates a very good compensation scheme, it doesn’t compensate for the distress and fear which is widespread among these communities,” the senator stressed.

In response to senator Cummins’ concerns, Minister Heydon told the Seanad that the national TB herd incidence rate for this year, up to November 7, stands at 4.18%. Both the Waterford and Cork North regions are above this average, at 5.05% and 8.34% respectively.

“Unfortunately, due to retirements, promotions and transfers, vacancies can arise within RVOs from time to time. I have been made aware of the vacant positions and I recognise the urgency in filling these posts,” Minister Heydon said.

He noted that, as of this month, the number of vacancies at RVOs around the country is five veterinary vacancies, 17 technical vacancies and 12 administrative vacancies. Within the Waterford RVO there is three technical vacancies, while in Cork North RVO there is also three technical vacancies as well as one clerical officer vacancy.

“As part of our on-going commitment to eradicating this disease Minister McConalogue has sanctioned an additional €1 million in funding for the wildlife programme which is an integral element of the overall TB Eradication Programme,” Minister Heydon said.

He added: “It is imperative that we all work together to tackle this problem and protect farmers from what is a significant financial and emotional burden.”

Responding to the minister’s comments, Cummins said: “The rising figures are very concerning. While the specific cause of each TB outbreak varies, it is a well-established fact that badgers play a central role in spreading TB to cattle in Ireland.

“So, in order to eradicate bovine TB, we have to address the risk they pose through vaccination and removal. However, the success of the programme is determined by the staff that are available within the RVOs that deal with the TB Eradication Programme.

“Farmers will work with [the department] but they have to have confidence that the RVOs are fully staffed to assist them in tackling this very serious problem and I would ask that these vacancies are filled without delay,” Cummins urged.