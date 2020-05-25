Gardaí ‘have beef’ with driver over road safety wrongdoing

A driver who was transporting a quantity of beef was halted by Gardaí in Co. Meath for road safety offences in recent days.

The driver in question was caught by members of An Garda Síochána to be driving while using his mobile phone and was consequently pulled over.

The Gardaí then determined that the man had a “suspected fraudulent UK licence”, promptly seizing his car as a result.

Taking to social media yesterday, Sunday, May 24, Gardaí based in the ‘Royal County’ said:

“Meath Roads Policing unit carried out a number of speed checks in the Trim district today.

This driver was detected driving on his mobile phone and when stopped was found in possession of suspected fraudulent UK license – vehicle was seized under Section 41 Rta.

Commenting on the man’s goods, Gardaí added: “Driver was transporting quantity of beef purchased legally which was later collected by a friend after car was seized.

“He might have to re-think how to store meat safely in the future,” the Garda statement concluded.

Livestock trailer overturns on M1

A number of calves were killed after a trailer transporting livestock overturned on the M1 motorway in Co. Dublin in the early hours of Friday morning, May 22.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí received reports of a single-vehicle incident that occurred on the M1 near Junction 6, Balbriggan, that occurred [on] Friday, May 22, at approximately 3:10am.

The vehicle was towing a trailer containing a number of livestock. The trailer became disconnected. The driver of the vehicle, a man in his late teens, was uninjured.

“At this stage, three calves have died as a result of incident.

“An examination was carried out at the scene and the road has now reopened,” the spokesperson added.