Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal road collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle in Co. Longford today (Saturday, May 13) to come forward.

According to an Garda Síochána the collision occurred approximately at 1:30pm today between Aughnacliffe and Ennybegs at Esker South, Ballinalee in Co. Longford.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No injuries to anyone else were reported.

According to Gardaí the road at Esker South, Ballinalee, was closed to allow forensic collision investigators to conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí have asked any road users anyone who may have been travelling in the Esker South area of Ballinalee between 1pm and 1:45pm today and who may have camera footage – including dash-cam – to share it with them.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or contact any Garda station.

According to the latest “roads policing fatalities” report to May 11, 2023 the number of people who had died on Irish roads totaled 59.

Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí had previously confirmed that there was a fatal collision over the May Bank Holiday and that there were also 10 serious collisions which had resulted in “11 serious and life-threatening injuries” over the period.

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, has said that Gardaí work closely with other agencies and stakeholders to promote road safety awareness and enforce the law.

