Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in which a livestock transport vehicle has caught fire on the M8 this morning (Friday, October 7).

Agriland understands a truck transporting pigs on three levels caught fire, some of which had to be euthanised.

Two units from the Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene between junction 10 and 11 near Cahir at 8:10a.m this morning, the fire service has confirmed.

The fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been reported at this time, Gardaí said.

Diversions are currently in place, however “there is no further information available”.

More to follow.