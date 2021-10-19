Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious road traffic collision involving an articulated truck and tractor.

The incident occurred on the N18 at Ballinacurra, Weston, Co. Limerick, yesterday evening (Monday, October 18) at approximately 3:20p.m.

The truck, which had a trailer attached, collided with the back of the tractor, which also had a trailer attached. Significant material damage was caused to both vehicles.

The drivers of both vehicles attended University Hospital Limerick and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

A forensic collision investigation was completed at the scene.

Gardaí appealing for witnesses

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N18 at Ballinacurra yesterday afternoon between 3:00pm and 3:30pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Fatal road traffic collision in Meath

Gardaí are also currently investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R147 in Carnaross, Kells, Co. Meath yesterday evening.

Shortly before 9:30p.m, Gardaí received reports that a car had collided with the back of a truck that was parked on the roadside near Carnaross Mart. It’s understood the truck was a livestock transport vehicle.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Navan where a post-mortem examination is expected to take place.

