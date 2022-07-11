A road traffic accident (RTA) involving a collision between a jeep and a car in Co. Sligo has resulted in the death of a 70-year-old woman. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the RTA, which happened on Sunday (July 10).

Shortly after 3:00p.m, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle collision on the N15 at Creevykeel, Cliffoney.

The occupants of both vehicles, three women and one man, were removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to Sligo General Hospital.

A woman aged 70 who was travelling in the car, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The road was closed this morning, with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage, including dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at: 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, Gardaí were called to the scene of a single-vehicle incident involving a tractor in Dublin recently.

The incident happened on the R121 in Finglas shortly before 5:00p.m last Thursday (July 7) Gardaí told Agriland.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.