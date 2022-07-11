A case of avian influenza subtype H5N1 (bird flu), has been confirmed in a wild raven, that was presenting with neurological symptoms, off the coast of Co. Kerry.

The case, which is the first bird flu confirmed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) since April 1, this year, has sparked concern, as the virus can be transmitted to housed poultry flocks from wild birds.

Following the confirmation of the case on July 8, the DAFM urged all poultry owners to implement biosecurity measures to prevent outbreaks, as the flu can be spread through environments that have been contaminated by infected, wild birds.

Poultry owners are now being told to watch out for clinical signs of avian influenza in their birds and to monitor their food and water intake, while reporting any suspected cases or dead birds to the department.

Members of the public are also advised not to handle dead or sick wild birds and pets should also be kept away from these animals. The DAFM also stated that dogs should be kept on a lead in areas where these may be present.

Avian influenza biosecurity measures

The DAFM has outlined that poultry houses should be inspected to ensure there are no gaps where wild birds can enter or where environmental risks could gain access. It said:

“Check the gutters and roof. Can contaminated rainwater enter the house? Can wild birds get access to or contaminate the drinking water system?”

Feed and bedding should be stored securely as these can attract wild birds. The DAFM stated that straw should be double wrapped and feed should be stored in a secure bin where spills can be cleaned up immediately.

It also recommends that access to housing is restricted. Those that do access the holdings should wear disposable personal protective equipment (PPE) and make sure their footwear and hands are washed and disinfected immediately before and after entry.

Flock owners should also ensure they are using a disinfectant that is approved for use against avian influenza and should change disinfectant footpaths regularly.

A full list of avian influenza guidelines and measures that should be taken is available on the DAFM’s website.