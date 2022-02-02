Gardaí are appealing for information from the public following more than 60 incidents of theft of telephone cables in parts of rural Ireland, causing service disruptions to more than 1,500 households..

Sixty-six incidents in total have been reported to the Gardaí over the last six months, with the vast majority occurring in counties Cavan, Monaghan, Louth and Meath.

In a statement, the Gardaí said these cables are likely being targetted for the copper contained within. Image source: Gara Press Office

The thefts have resulted in significant loss to the affected telephone provider and has also greatly impacted the public by way of telephone and internet service outages, a spokesperson from the Garda Press Office said.

Once the cables are removed, it can take two to three days, in some cases, to restore phone and internet services to affected households.

This type of crime has a detrimental effect on older, more vulnerable individuals living in rural communities as the loss of a phone service can significantly impact their ability to access emergency services, medical alarm services and other supports, the Gardaí said.

The Gardaí are issuing an appeal to the public for assistance and are asking for vigilance in relation to this type of theft.

Advertisement

Image source: Garda Press Office

Sgt Michael Duffy, crime prevention office for Cavan/Monaghan Division said:

“An Garda Síochána wish to advise that works on telephone cables do not take place during the hours of darkness and that if the public notice activity on telephone cables at night they should treat this as unusual and make contact with their local garda station or call 999.”

He added:

“These cables are located over ground on telephone poles and, following these thefts cable, casings are often left behind.

“Where a member of the public observes discarded casings they are urged to also make contact with their local station as this information could be beneficial to this investigation.”

As well as appealing to the public for vigilance in relation to this crime, the Gardaí are also liaising with metal dealers and are appealing to them to make contact if approached to buy significant amounts of copper cable or copper in unusual circumstances.

An incident room has been set up at Carrickmacross Garda Station and anyone with information can contact them directly on: 042 969 0190; or through their local garda station.