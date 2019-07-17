Galway IFA to host farm safety event this evening

A farm safety event is set to be hosted this evening, Wednesday, July 17, in Menlough, Co. Galway, on the farm of Micheal Owens. The event will run from 7:00pm – 9:00pm.

The event is being hosted by the Galway branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and speaking to AgriLand ahead of the event, Galway IFA’s chairperson Ann Mitchell urged all to attend.

She noted that a local vet will be at the event to show farmers how to tie a halter and put it on a cow after calving.

It is hoped that the Air Ambulance helicopter will also be present at the event.

The Galway safety and crime prevention officer will also be present and will deliver a presentation on the prevention aspect of crime.

The event is taking place in conjunction with the seventh annual national Farm Safety Week. The message for this year’s campaign is: ‘Save Lives. Think Safety – Farm Safely.’

A nurse will be present and will show attendees what to do in the event of arriving at the scene of an accident.

There will be a farmer who will speak on his narrow escape from slurry gases.

IFA’s health and safety executive William Shorthall will have a quad-bike at the event and will offer tips to farmers on safe use.

There will be spot prizes at the even and refreshments will be offered to all who attend.

The event is being sponsored by St Jarlath’s Credit Union, Tuam, Co. Galway.

Concluding, Mitchell urged all those – both young and old – from farming backgrounds to attend.