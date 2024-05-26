The North Eastern Charolais Club hosted its annual event the ‘Rising Stars Calf Show’ on Saturday, May 18, at Ballyjamesduff Co-op Mart in Co. Cavan.

There was “quite a spectacle of pedigree Charolais calves exhibited” according the club’s secretary, Michael Carey who said “this was the second time the event has been held”.

This years’ event proved to have built on last year’s success with higher entries and what was described as “a fantastic display of quality calves being shown”.

There were nine classes in total for pedigree bulls and heifers aged from June 2023 right up to spring 2024.

Claiming the ‘Rising Stars Calf Champion’ title was the November 2023-born heifer Rockvalley Udaya ET,shown by Niall and Simone Maguire from Co. Monaghan.

This stylish heifer was sired by Pirate with the dam being the herd’s well-known show cow Birches Pretty Lady.

The judge on the day, Alan Morrison, selected his Reserve Champion in the form of another heifer, Noble Uptown.

This October 2023-born female was exhibited by Harry Noble from Co. Longford and sired by the French bull Nevers. Reserve champion Noble Uptown

The Winner of class 1 ‘Bull born between June-August 2023’ sponsored by ABP Food Group was Fieldview Ulick ET sired by Goldstar Echo and shown by David Erskine.

Taking first prize in class 2 ‘Bull born between September-October 2023, sponsored by Drummonds Ltd was Tonyglasson Universe ET sired by Sired by Jupiter and shown by Martin Hughes.

Taking the red rosette in class 3 ‘Bull born between November-December 2023’, sponsored by Broadleas Farm was Dereskit Uranus 1188 sired by Ocean and shown by Basil Bothwell. Fieldview Ulick ET was the winner of class 1 Tonyglasson Universe ET was the winner of class 2 Dereskit Uranus 1188 was the winner of class 3 Dundoire Victorious was the winner of class 4 Glera Charolais Herd owned by Rory Cullen was the winner of class 9 Sawicka Vicky ET was the winner of class 8

In class 4 ‘Bull born after January 1, 2024’, sponsored by Provita Animal Health the red rosette went the way of Dundoire Victorious sired by Grangwood Royal Oak and shown by Shane Maguire.

Pirate-sired Sawicka Vicky ET shown by John Ahern was the winner of class 8 ‘Heifer born after January 1, 2024’ sponsored by Waller Bros LTD Hardware Store, Balieborough.

Glera Charolais Herd owned by Rory Cullen was the winner of class 9 ‘Best pair of Charolais calves’ sponsored by Oriel Veterinary Clinic.

The club’s secretary added: “It was great to be able to hold this show again for members.

“The quality was very high for this time of year and general consensus from spectators is that there were no easy first prize rosettes to be won in any class.”

“I just want to thank Ballyjamesduff Mart for hosting the club again and for all their help. The club wishes to thank our sponsors because without them, we wouldn’t be able to hold to the show.

“Finally, I want to thank the clubs committee, our photographer A Moore Media and all who exhibited calves at this year’s show.”