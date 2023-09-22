The 2023 National Ploughing Championships, which took place at Ratheniska, Co. Laois, have come to an end after a week of muck, rain, sunshine, ploughing, the president and some towing.

The overall attendance at this year’s three-day event was 200,550 people, according to the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

Agriland once again was the exclusive livestream partner for the championships and hosted a multitude of live panel discussions and debates between last weekend and yesterday (Thursday, September 22).

The mud did not deter visitors from having fun and embracing the action and the Agriland team was out and about to capture as much of the activity as it could.

Take a look at our gallery below for some highglights of this year’s National Ploughing Championships (click on an image to enlarge it and scroll across).

Those that weren’t able to make this year’s National Ploughing Championships can rewatch the Agriland livestream on YouTube.

As well as that, highlights from across the Ratheniska site have been categorised by day on the channel, for anyone who didn’t attend all three days.

Or if you missed a stand you are interested in knowing more about, we have one-on-one interviews with multiple of the exhibitors at the event – from UPMC and Person Milking Technology to Adult Literacy for Life and more.