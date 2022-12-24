A Co. Waterford dairy farm is set to host an online clearance auction of its farm machinery after making the decision to exit farming.

Irish Agri Auctions in conjunction with Doyle, Hunt and Hunt is facilitating the clearance auction which will take place via MartEye as a timed auction.

Lots will open for bidding on Monday (December 26) and will draw to a close on Wednesday (December 28).

The clearance sale is being hosted by Liam and Bernard Moore from Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford.

The gallery below is an outline of just some of the lots on offer:

Advertisement

2017 Krone mower 2017 Lynch tipping trailer 14ft tri-axle Hudson trailer Power take-off (PTO) generator 2005 John Deere 6920, 145hp, 10,600 hours, recently serviced, new LED lights all-round 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser, commercial (320,685km) .Taxed to March 2023, DOE to August 2023 2019 Hi Spec slurry tanker, 2600 SA-R, comes with 7.5m dribble bar, sight glass, hydraulic auto fill

The duo had a successful clearance sale of their cows last spring and will have a further sale this coming spring of their calved heifers.

According to auctioneers Doyle, Hunt and Hunt, the machinery on the farm “would have always been kept in impeccable order”.

Other items of interest in the online timed auction include:

Amazone fertiliser spreader with GPS (Bought in April 2022 and still under warranty);

McHale bale wrapper;

Slurry agitator;

PTO generator;

John Deere front weight block as well as many other lots.

The catalogue for the online timed auction can be viewed on the Irish Agri Auctions page on MartEye. The farm is not registered for VAT and for more information, farmers can contact Irish Agri Auctions or Doyle, Hunt and Hunt.