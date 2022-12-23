The Longford’s Finest Truck and Tractor Run event is set to make a return this year and will take place on Tuesday (December 27).

The event is a charity vehicle run and this year it is raising funds for what the organisers have said are “two very worthy charities”.

The proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Save Our Sons and Daughters (SOSAD) and Cavan Dialysis Patient Comfort Fund.

All trucks and tractors taking part in the event will assemble at Mastertech Park Longford where there will be live entertainment by Declan Nerney.

There will also be a range of truck and tractor competitions. The vehicles will then depart from Longford and finish at Creegans’ Bunlahy, Co. Longford, where there will be an auction and raffle.

Some of the services and items up for auction include:

Baling and wrapping service for 50 bales of silage sponsored by Robert Hall;

A day’s digger work sponsored by Adrian Sheridan;

Two days digger work valued at €1,000 sponsored by Brady plant and civils;

10 round bales of silage sponsored by Paddy Farrell;

One well-bred lamb sponsored by Myles Reilly;

Tipper load of 804 gravel valued at €250 sponsored by Mark Cadam

Also many other generous prizes up raffle and auction.

People who are interested in taking part or supporting the event can find out more on the event’s Facebook page: ‘Longford’s Finest Tractor and Truck Run’.

About the charities

According to the fundraiser page, the Cavan Dialysis Unit has over 70 patients every week and the staff provide a comfortable and dignified service to all who attend the unit.

SOSAD Cavan offers support and services for people who are struggling with suicidal ideation, self harming, depression, bereavement, stress and anxiety, or for people who simply need to talk.