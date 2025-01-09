Teagasc has confirmed that due to ongoing cold snap across the country more CalfCare 2025 events have now been rescheduled.

CalfCare is a collaborative roadshow hosted by Animal Health Ireland (AHI) and Teagasc’s DairyBeef 500 campaign, promoting calf health and good calf rearing practices.

With the support of Volac Milk Replacer Ireland, along with the co-ops and meat processors in each host region, CalfCare will champion best practice husbandry and management practices and how to deliver best calf performance.

The events are aimed at dairy farmers, as well as beef farmers who rear dairy beef calves.

CalfCare

Earlier this week, several events which had been due to take place in Co. Cork were cancelled due to the severe weather.

Teagasc said that due to heavy snowfall and freezing conditions over recent days events due to take place in Cork, Wexford, Kerry and Galway this week have been postponed as follows:

Thursday, 9 January: Wexford – Farm of Frank Kennedy, Boley Upper, Cranford, Gorey, Co. Wexford;

Thursday, 9 January: Cork – Farm of Brian Buckley, Pluckanes, Donoughmore, Co. Cork.

Friday, 10 January: Kerry – Farm of John Lawlor, Ballysheen, Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry.

Friday, 10 January: Galway – Farm of Aidan and David Treacy, Lissanacody, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

The CalfCare on-farm events are currently due to resume next week with a full list of locations on the Teagasc website.

Cold snap

Met Éireann has said that temperatures dropped to as low at -7.5°C in parts of the country overnight with the freezing conditions expected to last until the weekend.

Another Status Orange warning for low temperatures and ice in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht will come into force from 6:00p.m today until 11:00a.m tomorrow.

While a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning for Ireland will be in place until midday on Friday (January 10).

ESB Networks told Agriland that “good progress” was made yesterday evening and approximately 500 homes, farms and businesses remained without power overnight.

Crews mobilised again this morning in impacted areas to restore supply to remaining customers today.

“About 3,000 customers who were without power on Tuesday evening were offered facilities at local hotels yesterday and today – many of that cohort had their power restored on Tuesday night,” an ESB Networks spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, farmers who are concerned about water supplies for their livestock amid the ongoing severe cold snap are being urged to seek help.

The Munster Regional chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Conor O’Leary has told Agriland that helplines have been set up to help farmers who are in need of support with water supplies.

He said that some farms have been without a water supply for several days now and may not have a supply restored until Saturday.