An Garda Síochána has appealed to people to “please take care of your animals” after they were forced to seize two horses in Co. Kildare.

Gardaí in Kildare received calls from locals who were concerned for the welfare of the two horses on land near Naas.

According to gardaí the landowner had also been worried because the “animals were out constantly in severe cold with no shelter”.

In a post on social media they said: “The horses have been without shelter, sufficient water and grazing, and the weather is far too cold for them to be exposed to while outdoors.

“Our enquiries into identifying and locating the owner responsible for their welfare are ongoing. They are now in the care of the Local Authority.

“It should really go without saying – please take care of your animals”.

Meanwhile, a pair of gardaí in Co. Limerick also came to the assistance of a couple who were unable to leave their home due to heavy snowfall.

Garda John Clifford, who is stationed in Murroe, learned that the Faviers who live up in the Reenavanna Hills needed a prescription collected yesterday (Tuesday, January 7).

As the snow in the area had made the road impassable to most, Garda Clifford contacted his colleague Garda Mike Fitzgerald, who was off duty at the time, to get his tractor.

Once the medication was collected from a pharmacy in the village of Doon, the gardaí took off up the hills in the tractor and dropped off the medication.

Garda John Clifford delivering the prescription to the Faviers Source: An Garda Síochána on X

Met Éireann has warned that tonight (Wednesday, January 8) will be “extremely cold and largely dry”.

“A few wintry showers will affect parts of Ulster and north Connacht and perhaps some eastern coastal fringes.

“There will be severe frost, ice or black ice with patches of freezing fog too. Lowest temperatures of -8 to -3 degrees in a light variable breeze,” the national meteorological service has forecast.