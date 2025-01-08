ALONE, the national charity that supports thousands of older people across Ireland, is asking the elderly to reach out for help during the cold snap, and for the wider community to check in on older people who may be more vulnerable as a result.

According to ALONE, slips, trips and falls in over 75s can have serious even fatal consequences, with an average of 20% of older people dying within a year of a hip fracture, with cold snaps also accountable for increased rates of lung infections in the weeks there afterwards.

As of Friday, January 3, the charity has launched its extreme weather initiative, where they have proactively started to reach out to their network of 42,000 service users to ensure they are adequately prepared to stave off the cold weather.

Head of Communications for ALONE, Frank Dillon, has also reported that the charity is receiving “a lot more phone calls” from elderly people in need, as a result of the cold weather conditions facing much of the country presently, and are doing their utmost to attend to them all.

However, the treacherous road conditions have hampered the service’s house visitations, particularly in rural areas, despite their volunteers’ best efforts.

“Our volunteers will go through walls of fire to get to somebody. In the worst affected areas, safety is a concern and they’re having difficulty but they’re getting through where they can,” Dillon said.

Where accessibility proves challenging, the service also provides an array of phone supports, which can be availed of 12 hours a day, seven days a week, on 0818222024.

“It’s very much about just keeping in touch, having a chat and keeping people engaged, you know, making sure that they have everything they think they need,” he added.

ALONE

The service has a national network of staff and volunteers who provide an integrated system of supports which are tailored to individual needs, addressing health, financial benefits and supports, social care, housing, transport, and assisted technology.

According to Dillon, 60% of people attending their services require companionship above all else as they experience loneliness, which he says, is a predominant issue in the west of Ireland where the population is sparser, aging faster and lacking in communal “third spaces”.

The charity is currently hosting a recruitment drive to attend to the “hundreds of older people waiting to be matched”, and are hoping to recruit more volunteers from more remote areas, like the west, which have traditionally been over subscribed.

In the meantime, Dillon is asking the public to be more mindful of older people in their areas who may be more isolated as a result of the harsh weather.

“There’s no harm in just checking in and saying hello, you don’t have to solve something, you can just say, ‘listen, I know you’re living up there on your own, just to let you know we’re here if you need anything’.

“Don’t assume someone else has checked in or offered help. Don’t leave it to others, make the call or knock on the door and let’s get everyone through this safely. You’ll feel better having made the call or walked up the path,” Dillon added.

As for older people, Dillon is urging the population to stay warm during the cold spell andto refrain from being too afraid of turning on the heating.

He encourages anyone over 65-years-of-age to register with their energy providers as a ‘vulnerable customer’, to avoid having their heating cut off during the spell in the instance they are unable to pay for their bills.

“Right now, you need to keep warm, we can try and work out the bills when it’s all over. Energy companies have been good, they have set up hardship funds and they won’t cut off vulnerable customers.

“You’re your own best resource, reach out for what you need, ask a neighbor to drop in turf, water, medicine or food, or pick up the phone and call ALONE and we can put you in touch with people. There are supports available,” he asserted.

ALONE is recommending older people to: