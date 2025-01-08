The latest Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Statistics Service Report for December 2024 shows an overall reduced level of activity in the farm machinery sector in Ireland.

The report shows that there were 1,817 new tractors registered for the full year of 2024; which is a drop of 12% when compared with 2023.

However, the December 2024 new tractor market at 21 units was 110% higher compared with the same month in 2023.

The FTMTA data shows that 218 imported used tractors were first-time registered in Ireland in December 2024, 21 units more than in December 2023.

For the full year of 2024, 2,767 used tractors were imported and registered in Ireland for the first time, a 4% decline.

Month

New tractor registrations Month Used tractor registrations January 431 January 202 February 231 February 225 March 216 March 245 April 191 April 263 May 161 May 302 June 60 June 202 July 237 July 264 August 111 August 213 September 77 September 206 October 59 October 223 November 22 November 214 December 21 December 218 Total – new 1,817 Total – used 2,767 New and used tractor registrations by month up to December 2024. Source: FTMTA

Cork is the county that continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 230 units for the year-to-date, while Tipperary is ranked in second place with 161 units followed by Meath in third place at 105 units each.

The most popular power band for 2024 was the 161 to 200 horse power (hp) category, which accounted for 22% of all new tractor registrations for the year.

Registrations of tractors in the power band between 100hp and 140hp decreased by 5% in 2024 compared with 2023.

The over 200hp category accounted for 12% of all new tractors, up from 9% in 2023.

The monthly average tractor horsepower figure for December 2024 dropped to 97hp and the largest tractor registered was rated at 182hp.

FTMTA

The report also shows that the Irish market for new telescopic loaders reported an increase in December 2024 at 7 units compared with December 2023 when no new units were registered.

The year-to-date market shows a 2% increase in registrations.

The two leading brands JCB and Manitou account for 70% of the total new market, while Kramer is ranked third with a 12% market share.

There were 37 imported used telescopic loaders registered in December 2024

The Irish wheeled loader market recorded a slightly higher number of new registrations in December 2024 at 4 units, compared with December 2023, while the year-to-date market decreased by 19%.

FTMTA noted that the position of the smaller Chinese manufactured machines is significant at 47% of the total year-to-date new wheeled loader registrations in Ireland.

There were 4 imported used wheeled loaders registered in Ireland in December 2024.



There was no new backhoe loader registered in December 2024 compared with December 2023 when one new machine was registered. There were 4 used backhoe loaders registered in December 2024 in Ireland.

There were 3 new Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) registered in Ireland in December 2024, with just one used imported UTV registered for the first time. For the year-to-date 281 new UTV’s were registered in Ireland.

The FTMTA Statistics Service Reports are compiled from monthly raw data received only from the Irish Revenue Commissioners, which is responsible for all first-time registrations of new and used vehicles in Ireland.