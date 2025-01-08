The value of live exports of animals from Ireland stood at €340 million during 2024, an increase of almost 30% from 2023 levels, according to a new report.

The Bord Bia Export Performance and Prospects Report 2024-2025, published today (Wednesday, January 8), shows that live cattle exports accounted for 75% of the total value.

An increase in the total number of cattle at 360,000 head and growth in the number of older animals leaving Ireland led to trading increasing to €255 million.

The report outlines that the live cattle trade was dominated by calf exports at around 200,000 head (56% of the total).

Despite the impact of adverse weather and a slightly later calving pattern, Bord Bia said that the trade recovered with “good numbers” of calves leaving Ireland until the end of June.

The key markets for calf exports in 2024 continued to be Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, while there was growing demand from Central and Eastern Europe.

A preference for older, heavier animals led to increased demand for weanling and store cattle, with numbers rising by 47%.

The spread of bluetongue virus across continental Europe and political disruptions to the trading of live animals between Europe and third countries led to a growing demand for older categories of Irish cattle in international markets.

A firm trade with Northern Ireland also continued last year which accounted for 48% of the live exports value. Source: Bord Bia

In 2024, pig exports to Northern Ireland increased by 10% to 400,000 head, which is similar to 2022 levels.

Bord Bia said that this reflected both the recovery in the Irish pig herd and a widening differential with UK deadweight prices

Tighter sheep supplies in Britain and continental Europe contributed to a more active trade for live sheep, with 35,000 head exported at an estimated value of €6 million

Live exports

Looking to the future, Bord Bia acknowledged that the live trade of animals “remains under intense scrutiny at both a local and European level”.

“Proposed changes to EU transport legislation around journey times, feeding intervals, age at transport and space allowances will negatively impact the longer-term future of the unweaned calf trade in particular,” the report states.

Bord Bia added that the market in the Netherlands will “effectively be closed to Irish calves after 2025”, due to the implementation of the Dutch ‘Veal Forward Plan’.

Despite this, the national food board believes that the short-term outlook for calf exports in 2025 remains fairly positive.

It points to “firm forward demand from customers in key markets including Spain, Italy, Central and Eastern Europe”.

The outlook for older categories of cattle also remains positive in the short term, with strong demand from international markets, Northern Ireland and mainland Europe