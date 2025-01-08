There was a 40% drop in the number of work-related deaths in the agricultural sector last year, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Ireland recorded its lowest ever rate of work-related fatalities in 2024 according to the provisional data.

The fatality rate per 100,000 workers has fallen from 2.7 to 1.2 in the 10-year period from 2015 to 2024, marking the fewest work-related deaths since the establishment of the HSA in 1989.

A total of 33 people lost their lives in work-related incidents in 2024, a reduction of almost a quarter on 2023 fatalities.

The construction sector, in particular, saw a significant decline from 10 fatalities in 2023 to five in 2024, a decline of 50%, while the agriculture sector saw a decline from 20 fatalities in 2023 to 12 last year, a decrease of 40%.

Commenting on the significant reduction on fatalities in Irish workplaces, chief executive of the HSA, Conor O’Brien said: “It is positive to see such a decline in the overall fatality figures for 2024, in particular the significant reduction in the high risk agriculture and construction sectors.

“However, every work-related death is preventable. Vigilance and advance planning around health and safety at work is crucial to lowering the number of deaths further.”

Key 2024 statistics

In the last 10 years (2015-2024), the rate of fatalities per 100,000 workers decreased from 2.7 in 2015 to 1.2 in 2024;

Two thirds of all fatalities (22) occurred to those aged 55 and over;

Of the 33 fatalities in 2024, the self-employed accounted for 18 (55%);

Agriculture, forestry and fishing accounted for 12 fatalities, all of which were farming incidents representing over a third of all fatalities from a sector employing just 4% of the workforce;

The construction sector saw a significant decline from 10 fatalities in 2023 to five in 2024, a decline of 50%;

Vehicle related incidents (10 fatalities), incidents involving heavy/falling objects (six fatalities) and falling from height (five fatalities) were the leading causes of work-related fatalities in 2024 accounting for 64% of all fatalities;

Of the 33 fatalities in 2024, 30 were male and three were female;

Cork, Dublin and Offaly accounted for the highest records of fatalities in 2024, with three fatalities occurring in each county.

Commenting on the 2024 statistics, O’Brien continued: “The reality is that behind these figures are people who have died, leaving behind heartbroken families, friends and communities.

“I offer my sincere condolences to all of those who have lost a loved one in a work-related incident last year and I urge employers to start planning now for 2025.

“Review your work practices, make risk assessment a core part of how you do business, and pay particular attention to high-risk activity including working at height, vehicle handling and working with machinery.”

Assistant chief executive and chief inspector with the HSA, Mark Cullen, added: “We know from the data that those aged 55 and over represent two-thirds of 2024 fatalities.

“As Ireland’s labour force is ageing, employers must pay particular attention to work activity involving older workers and ensure that the risk to their health and safety is proactively managed.

“We are urging employers and their workers to consider carefully the task you’re asking others to carry out or that you are about to undertake. Complete a risk assessment and make sure the right precautions are in place, and nobody is putting themselves or others in danger,” Cullen added.

HSA

In 2024 the HSA marked 35 years since it was established and published its Strategy Statement 2025-2027 with a view to addressing significant change in the workplace and broader society.

With a wide mandate promoting and enforcing work-related safety and health legislation, as well regulating chemicals and industrial products and providing the national accreditation service, the new strategy is designed to support competitiveness and the sustainability of Ireland’s economy.

Commenting on the new strategy, Conor O’Brien said, “The world of work is changing, driven in many ways by technology and new ways of working.

“Many workplaces are being transformed by technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and machine learning, and these changes are creating opportunities and challenges for safe and healthy working.

“In addition, changing demographics, including an ageing workforce and a growing number of vulnerable, non-English speaking, and migrant workers, represent significant factors to consider.

“Our new strategy has been designed to address these developments, and support workers and employers in fostering safe, compliant and productive work environments.”