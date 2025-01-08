EU poultry production figures are expected to increase slightly by 0.9% this year, while across Europe, pigmeat production is likely to remain at “historically low levels”, according to Bord Bia figures.

The Export Performance and Prospects Report 2024-2025, published today (Wednesday, January 8) shows that some EU processors have had to restructure operations due to low production levels.

The European Commission’s short-term outlook for agricultural markets indicated that EU pigmeat production declined slightly (0.5%) in 2024, with a further marginal reduction projected for 2025. This followed a 7.2% decline in 2023, and a 5.1% reduction in 2022.

However, Irish pig producer prices experienced some decline in late 2024, but this followed a period of relative stability, particularly regarding feed, energy costs and market returns.

Figures show Irish pigmeat production rose by an estimated 4% during 2024, to approximately 310,000 tonnes, as both pig supplies and average carcase weights increased slightly, according to figures provided by the Central Statistics Office (CS0).

Irish pigmeat production is expected to recover further in 2025, supported by a 4.9% increase in breeding sow numbers recorded in June 2024 by the CS0.

Irish pigmeat

The value of primary pigmeat exports grew by an estimated 7% to reach €490 million in 2024, according to Bord Bia.

The performance was fueled by a 7% increase in export volumes to approximately 200,000t, combined with slightly higher unit pricing.

Although market prices weakened somewhat over the final quarter of 2024, Irish E grade pig prices averaged €2.11/kg deadweight (excluding VAT) for the year.

Irish pig prices consistently exceeded the EU average pig price through the latter half of 2024. This may be partly due to steady demand from the domestic market and strong competition for Irish pig supplies.

The value of Irish exports to the UK market rose by 11% to €150 million, with Great Britain accounting for €90 million, and Northern Ireland €60 million.

Pigmeat exports to EU member states grew by 20% to reach a value of €110 million. Exports to Germany and Denmark were stable at €25 million and €20 million respectively, while trade with Poland more than doubled to €30 million.

International markets declined in significance during 2024. For trade with China, this coincided with greater self-sufficiency in pigmeat as domestic production recovered following outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Irish primary pigmeat exports to China fell by 14% during 2024 to €95 million, although this was partially offset by a 40% increase in trade with Japan, which reached €35 million.

Lower exports were also recorded to the Philippines and South Korea, which were valued at €15 million and €5 million respectively.

The value of primary pigmeat exports to Australia was 20% lower at €30 million. Trade with the US market grew by 40% in 2024 to reach €25 million.

Poultry production

Irish poultry production grew by an estimated 3% in 2024, with throughput at export meat plants reaching 115 million birds.

As in previous years, chickens (broilers and hens) accounted for the vast majority of birds processed, at 96%, followed by ducks and turkeys representing 3% and 1%, respectively.

Despite higher supplies, Irish primary poultry exports declined by 3% to €140 million in 2024. There was also a reduction of 4% in volumes exported at approximately 65,000 tonnes.

Ireland’s exports of primary poultry products benefited from a 19% increase in trade with the UK market in 2024. Consignments to the UK were valued at approximately €85 million.

Irish poultry exports to continental Europe fell by a significant 22%, to approximately €35 million. This trend was evident across each of the major EU markets, including the Netherlands, Spain and France.

Poultry shipments to international markets were similar to 2023 levels at €20 million. Trade with South Africa recorded a strong increase, reaching approximately €10 million, followed by exports of €5 million to Ghana.

The favourable image of poultry products globally, combined with some further production growth, is expected to support continued consumption growth in 2025.