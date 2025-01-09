More than 90% of horticulture and cereals exported by Ireland in 2024 went to the UK market, according to the Bord Bia Export Performance and Prospects Report 2024-2025, published yesterday (Wednesday, January 8).

€295 million worth of horticulture produce and cereals (92%) was exported to the UK last year, a 2% rise on the previous year.

A further 7% was exported to the EU worth about €20 million and representing a 38% rise on the previous year to that market,

Mushroom exports to the UK, which is the main market for Irish mushrooms, were positive in 2024, with sales growing by 4% in value and 3% in volume, according to Bord Bia.

Price inflation in mushrooms is running behind the average of the vegetable sector, which provides a basis for growth over the medium-term. sector manager for Horticulture with Bord Bia, Michal Slawski outlined.

Amenity exports increased marginally, with a small rise in exports to Northern Ireland. Plant and foliage sales were steady, while daffodil exports declined.

The UK market remains the main destination where there is still a heightened interest in gardening, while export opportunities remain in Northern Ireland.

Horticulture

Several factors drove the improved export performance in 2024, including weather, compost, and prices.

The first six months of 2024 were wetter and colder than normal, and this helped the sales of mushrooms, which are often based around ‘comfort meals’.

Compost quality was excellent and as a result yields increased, leading to higher volumes available for export. An increase in prices helped boost the value of exports and sustained producer margins, according to the Bord Bia report.

Amenity exports were higher for foliage and plants, although down for daffodils, with the UK taking the bulk of sales. However, exports to the UK are becoming more difficult, as Brexit related paperwork increases complexity and costs.

Foliage sales continued to increase to all markets, while daffodil exports to the US dropped off considerably.

Cereals

The key market for Irish cereals is the domestic market and animal feed sector, but there is an important element supplied into the food and beverage market, according to Bord Bia.

In 2024, the value of cereal exports was estimated at €90 million, a decline of 7% versus 2023, with Northern Ireland the destination for more than 75% of exports.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the growing area for cereals in 2024 was estimated to be at 262,000ha, or 7% behind the equivalent 2023 figure.

There was a shift out of winter barley and wheat, with some additional land given to spring barley and oats in particular. Teagasc estimated total cereal production volume to be down 22,000t, or 1%.

It is possible that the more favourable weather conditions from mid-summer may have closed this gap through better-than-expected yields, Bord Bia has said.

From a profitability perspective, 2024 saw price decreases for fertiliser, electricity and seed, contributing to an overall 8% reduction in costs compared to 2023.

Outlook

The outlook for the mushroom sector in 2025 is positive if the sector manages to keep on top of costs and achieve some price increases, the report has outlined.

There is a longstanding relationship between the industry and UK retailers, built on good service and the quality of mushrooms supplied.

Additionally, Irish companies are positioning themselves as premium suppliers with innovative vitamin-enhanced mushrooms.

The quality and quantity of straw available in 2024 was impacted by adverse weather conditions over the first six months of the year. This has led to rising compost costs.

Kantar sales figures show that ‘pre-families’ and ‘young families’ consumer groups are increasing mushroom purchases.

A new EU co-funded mushroom promotional campaign aimed at millennials with an annual spend of one million in the UK will continue for the next three years, which is expected to help drive sales.