There was a full clearance of the 530 bullocks on sale at Carnaross Mart’s weekly bullock sale yesterday, Monday, June 28.

Speaking to Agriland, Carnaross Mart’s Jimmy O’Reilly observed “a strong trade across all weight categories of bullocks”.

The top price at yesterday’s sale went to a Belgian Blue cross bullock (pictured below) weighing 820kg and was sold at €2,150. This Belgian Blue bullock weighing 820kg sold for €2,150

This Charolais bullock weighing 625kg sold for€1,750

This Charolais bullock weighing 685kgs sold for €1840

O’Reilly noted that cattle buyers from Northern Ireland were “particularly anxious to secure both beef bullocks and forward-type store bullocks”.

He added that both feedlot buyers and farmers buying stock for aftergrass were notably more active at the ring also.

Other prices on day were as follows:

Belgian Blue: 785kg – €2030;

Charolais: 700kg – €1,700;

Aberdeen Angus: 670kg – €1,470;

Hereford: 660kg – €1,420;

Limousin: 605kg – €1,540.

Concluding, O’Reilly added that Carnaross Mart will host a weanling sale which is due to commence this evening, Tuesday, June 29, at 5:00p.m.

Carnew Mart

In other mart news, the weekly cattle sale at Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow, on Saturday, June 26, saw an entry of almost 1,100 cattle along with over 100 calves on offer at the sale.

According to a report on the sale from Carnew Mart management, the trade was “on fire” and management outlined that there was “an exceptional demand” for all types of cattle.

The most notable price from the sale was given for an exceptional Limousin heifer that came off the weighbridge weighing 608kg and went under the hammer in the ring for an impressive €3,100.

Next up was a 2018-born Charolais heifer weighing 952kg which sold for €2650.

Following the trend across the country, there was a huge demand for Angus cattle on the day also.