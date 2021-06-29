Authorities in Northern Ireland are seeking to speak to the driver of a red tractor who had a collision with a set of temporary traffic lights in Co. Tyrone last week.

The incident occurred near Omagh, on the Gilleygooley Road on Monday (June 21).

In a post on social media seeking information about the collision, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers based in the Fermanagh and Omagh region said:

“Police in Omagh are keen to speak with the driver of a red tractor who has crashed into temporary traffic lights on the Gilleygooley Road, Omagh on June 21, 2021.

“If you witnessed this incident or have dash cam footage, please make contact with Police on 101 and quote reference 1139 21/06/21,” the PSNI post added.

Meanwhile, south of the Northern Ireland border, Gardaí in Cavan have arrested two people in their 40s in connection with a series of thefts of silage wrap from agricultural shops in the Cavan area.

Large quantities of silage wrap were being purchased over the phone using stolen or fraudulent credit card details and the wrap would then be picked up by a courier.

In a statement to Agriland, Gardaí said:

“Gardaí in Cavan arrested two people, in relation to alleged fraud offences and suspected theft of farm equipment on June 23.

“The two persons, a man and woman aged in their 40s, were taken to Cavan Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“They have since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the statement concluded.