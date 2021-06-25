Gardaí in Cavan have arrested two people in their 40s in connection with a series of thefts of silage wrap from agricultural shops in the Cavan area.

Large quantities of silage wrap were being purchased over the phone using stolen or fraudulent credit card details and the wrap would then be picked up by a courier.

In a statement to Agriland, Gardaí said:

“Gardaí in Cavan arrested two people, in relation to alleged fraud offences and suspected theft of farm equipment on June 23.

“The two persons, a man and woman aged in their 40s, were taken to Cavan Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“They have since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the statement concluded.

Tips to prevent farm theft

A list of tips and farm security advice has been provided for Irish farmers by An Garda Síochána to help counter the issue of farm thefts.

Farmers should consider using good quality locks on doors and windows and are urged not to leave spare keys outside.

The Gardaí also said that there is a number of “right things” rural people can do to protect themselves and their neighbors.

These include the following:

Make a record of vehicle makes, colours and registration numbers of strangers when they call to your farm;

Note the general description of callers – e.g. height, accent, gait, nationality, hair colour, eye colour, tattoos etc;

Contact your local Garda station as soon as possible;

Mark all your property with your unique personal ID;

Keep a record of serial numbers to cross reference;

Consider installing GPS tracking systems on your equipment.

Meanwhile, farmers are urged NOT to: buy machinery, trailers, tractors, quads, ride-on lawnmowers and so on from strangers; or pay cash for goods. They are urged to remember – no receipt means no guarantee.