Massey Ferguson has introduced its latest TH telehandler series and there are six models in the new line up, which features a completely new cab along with other notable changes designed to enhance comfort, operation and productivity.

At the lower end of the range lie two semi-compact models, the MF TH 6030 and 7030, each with a lifting capacity of 3,000kg and 100hp on tap. Both this engine and the 135hp version are now Stage V emissions compliant.

The other four models start with the MF TH.6534 and head up to the MF TH.8043 which can handle 4,300kg to a height of 7.5m.

It can also be can be equipped with a 3,500L capacity bucket.

Improvements to the hydrostatic transmission include a new operating mode which is intended to help the machine operate more smoothly and so increase productivity, according to Massey Ferguson.

Increased automation of operation

In addition, there is greater automation for the boom suspension, boom height setting, parking brake and third hydraulic function control.

The hydraulics have a flow rate of up to 190L/min with an adjustable upper limit.

Thierry Lhotte, vice president and managing director of Massey Ferguson, Europe and Middle East said: “The MF TH Series is completely transformed. Now equipped with a high comfort cab, this new generation delivers outstanding comfort and control, combined with smoother operation and additional automation.”

Redesigned cab in Massey Ferguson

The completely new cab is designed to offer operators an improved level of comfort and control.

Advertisement

It features a more rounded, asymmetric structure with easy access through a wider door.

An air suspension seat is now standard, although heating it remains an option. It has been adapted from the tractor range and responds automatically to the severity of the bumps. Automatic height and weight adjustment are also included.

Sound levels at all operating speeds and conditions are said to be reduced, even with the windows open.

The company claims a reduction of 1.5dBA on the road and up to 2-3dBA during loading operations.

Visibility has been refined by the curved design of the cab. A new, lower profile engine bonnet shape ensures an unobstructed view to the rear three-quarter right-hand side.

Massey Ferguson comfort

New mirrors, mounted at a higher position, provide a better view of what’s behind. This is further enhanced with the option of lateral wiper and electric adjustment.

A removable floor mat is easy to clean and helps absorb noise. There is also the option of an electric cool box.

The latest joystick is said to offer easier operation of the hydraulics and transmission. Other control options include a 7” colour touch-screen display and rear-view camera.

MF TH Telehandler Series specifications

Model Power Lift height Lift capacity Oil flow Transmission Semi Compact MF TH 6030

100hp

6.00m

3,000kg

100L/min

Hydrostatic

MF TH 7030

100hp

6.75m

3,000kg

100L/min

Hydrostatic

Standard MF TH 6534 135hp 6.50m 3,400kg 190L/min Hydrostatic MF TH 7035 100hp 7.00m 3,500kg 100L/min Hydrostatic MF TH 7038

135hp

7.00m

3,800kg

190L/min

Hydrostatic

MF TH 8043 135hp 7.50m 4,300kg 190L/min Hydrostatic