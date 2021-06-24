An Ifor Williams trailer, a consaw and a single-axle caravan were seized by gardaí during a raid in Co. Kildare.

As part of a surveillance operation carried out, Gardaí have seized €494,000 worth of drugs and €22,450 cash during a search operation in Newbridge, Co. Kildare yesterday, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Gardaí attached to the Detective Unit in Newbridge obtained a search warrant in relation to stolen property and during the course of the search seized cannabis herb with a street value of €220,000, cannabis resin with a street value of €214,000 and cocaine with a street value of €60,000. Image source: Kildare Garda Division

An Garda Siochána has said that all drugs seized will now be sent for analysis.

During the course of the search, the Garda National Dog Unit assisted and located €22,450 cash on surrounding lands.

A 25-year old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Newbridge garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was subsequently charged in relation to the seizure and was due to appear before Naas District Court today (Thursday, June 24).

Kildare garda division

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an untaxed van with an overloaded trailer bearing unsecured contents was seized by gardaí in Co. Kildare in recent days.

The Naas Roads Policing Unit highlighted the incident on social media yesterday (Wednesday, June 23), noting that the van had been untaxed for 519 days, according to the garda mobility app, which is used to find out the details of vehicles that are stopped.

On top of that, the van had no certificate of road worthiness.

The van was stopped on a rural road after gardaí noted that the trailer it was towing was overloaded with what appears to have been shale or gravel, and was unsecured.

It was also noted that the van was seized and legal proceedings will follow.