The European Parliament has voted to adopt the new EU Climate Law, which increases the EU’s 2030 emissions reduction target from 40% to at least 55%.

With 442 votes in favour, 203 against and 51 abstentions, the law will “transform” the European Green Deal’s political commitment to EU climate neutrality by 2050 into a binding obligation.

After 2050, the EU will aim for negative emissions.

The European Commission will make a proposal for a 2040 target six months (at the latest) after the first global review in 2023 foreseen in the Paris Agreement.

GHG budget

In line with the parliament’s proposal, the commission will publish an estimate of the maximum amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions the EU can emit until 2050 without endangering the EU’s commitments under the agreement.

This so-called ‘GHG budget’ will be one of the criteria to define the EU’s revised 2040 target.

By September 30, 2023, and every five years thereafter, the commission will assess the collective progress made by all EU countries, as well as the consistency of national measures, towards the EU’s goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050.

A European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change will be set up to monitor progress and to assess whether European policy is consistent with these objectives.

The deal is expected to be approved by the European Council shortly. The regulation will then be published in the Official Journal and entered into force 20 days later.

Climate law is ‘very ambitious’

Reacting to the vote, Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has said that all member states must “step up” and work towards the new climate targets.

Clune said this is the first time the parliament has passed such a bill and it is “very ambitious”.

“Climate change affects everyone from households, farmers, the fishing industry, manufacturing and transport,” the MEP said.

“We need to step up on our emission reductions across all sectors.

“The prize of a safer and more secure planet is a vital one. If not for ourselves, then for our children and our grandchildren.”

