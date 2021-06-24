Funding of €1.46m for the development of a new greenway and footpaths linking the Royal Canal to Corlea Bog in Longford has been announced by the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan.

The new infrastructure, to be completed by 2022, will give local people extra options for active travel routes through the scenic area this summer.

The new walking and cycling paths will also provide access to a number of cut-away peat bogs that are being rehabilitated at present.

The funding forms part of the Department of Transport’s Greenway Programme worth €63.5m, the highest single-year amount ever allocated to this type of infrastructure.

According to the minister, the project will extend the Royal Canal Greenway through Corlea Bog, while linking Longford town and the villages of Clondra, Kenagh and Ballymahon with these new bog greenways.

“Our Greenways are an invaluable resource and by extending the infrastructure, more of us can enjoy all they have to offer, whether on a daily cycle or a summer stroll,” Minister Ryan said.

“The rural greenway network in Longford links into the developing urban cycle-way network of the county, giving local people unique active travel access to their county.”

Advertisement

These various activities will form part of the Mid Shannon Wilderness Park currently being developed by Longford County Council as part of their ongoing effort to return its native bog land to its natural state.

Minister Ryan explained:

“The rehabilitated Longford bogs combine with these new sustainable transport routes to provide a major tourism and public amenity facility.

“This work will also support the Just Transition programme and provide continued employment to Bord na Mona staff who are building the bog greenway infrastructure on behalf of Longford County Council, demonstrating our commitment to look after both our people and the environment.”