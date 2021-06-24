Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has published a consultation on the role of the Independent Panel in Area-based Schemes Review of Decisions Cases.

What is the Review of Decisions process?

Under current arrangements, where an applicant is dissatisfied with the department’s decision on their farm payment, they can ask for a review of that decision.

The Review of Decision process includes an independent panel assessment of their case. The Independent Panel hears the case and makes a recommendation to the department.

Currently, the minister is making the final decisions. However, Minister Poots has decided that in future reviews the final decision should be made by the Independent Panel.

‘A fairer system’

Minister Poots said: “I am acutely aware of the importance of direct payments to farmers and the wider rural community and it is vital that farmers receive the correct payment.

“Where farmers are not happy with the decisions made by my department, it is also important that they have confidence in any review process.

“I believe that it will be fairer for everyone if the final decision in a review is made by an Independent Panel.

Advertisement

“Therefore, as minister, I have decided that the Independent Panel be given decision making powers in Review of Decision cases. This requires my department to prepare new legislation.

“However, there are a number of questions around any new process, and this consultation will provide stakeholders the opportunity to submit their views.”

The consultation can be viewed here on the DAERA website. The closing date for responses is July 22, 2021.