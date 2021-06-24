Launched last December as an initiative of the European Commission, the European Climate Pact virtual ‘Day of Action’ is coming to Ireland next week.

Against the backdrop of Ireland’s new Climate Action Bill and Climate Action Plan 2021, the initiative seeks to drive and connect grassroots climate activity by individuals, groups and organisations that will contribute to delivering on national and European environmental goals.

The ‘Day of Action’ on Tuesday, June 29, is organised in association with the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce and the European Commission Representation in Ireland.

Goals of ‘Day of Action’

The event will bring together speakers from the worlds of politics, media and climate activism to discuss what climate pledges are needed in Ireland, how to ensure a Just Transition towards a climate-proofed economy, and how everyone has a part to play in building a greener Ireland.

Speakers on the day include:

Jonathan Claridge – head of communication at the European Commission Representation in Ireland;

Fionnuala Moran – head of brand and content creation at 2GoCup and radio presenter;

Treasa Cadogan – Irish climate ambassador, European Regional Focal Point for UN Major Group for Children and Youth;

Caroline Corrigan – European Climate Pact ambassador in Ireland, climate action officer at Meath County Council;

Gráinne Ryan – European Climate Pact coordinator for Ireland, EEU An Taisce.

This event will be delivered online and a link will be shared upon confirmation of attendance.

What are the Climate Pact values?

The aim of the pact is to be an open, inclusive and ambitious initiative.

Therefore, people and organisations wishing to take part by becoming ambassadors or registering a pledge, are required to respect the pact’s values:

Science, responsibility and commitment: Participants will contribute with concrete, science-based, trustworthy actions with clear and, ideally, measurable outcomes to show impact; Transparency: Pact participants will commit to sharing relevant information on their actions, methodologies and results with other pact participants and with the public; No greenwashing: Pledges will be registered in such a way as to demonstrate that participants’ commitments are concrete, public, and transparent; Ambition and urgency: Pact participants will also aspire to transformative solutions, including visionary projects, experimentation, innovative ways to cooperate, and healthy competition for results; Action tailored to local contexts: Discussions and action will be adapted to local contexts and target groups; Diversity and inclusiveness: Anyone, from any background or profession, will be able to take part.