Food prices in Ireland are 11.5% higher than the EU average, according to new figures from Eurostat.

Ireland is the country with the ninth highest prices for food items, a category that includes bread and cereals, meats, fish, milk, fruits and vegetables.

Ireland’s prices are similar to Italy, a country with prices 11% higher than the EU average and Malta, where food prices are 12.2% above.

Food prices in Denmark are 28.9% higher than the average while in Luxembourg, they are 26.7% higher.

Switzerland (not an EU member state) has a 68.2% higher cost than the average in EU countries.

Meanwhile, the average cost of food is the lowest in Romania at 34.7% below the EU, followed by Poland (33.1%), Bulgaria (20.4%) and Hungary (19.8%).

Restaurants, housing and transport prices

When it comes to restaurants, cafes, pubs and canteens, Ireland’s prices are 28.9% higher than EU average, while Sweden is 37.7% above the average and Bulgaria has prices 53.6% lower than average.

Ireland has the highest housing costs in the EU, with prices 77.7% higher than the EU average. These costs include rentals for housing, maintenance and repair, water supply, electricity, gas and other fuels for domestic use.

Luxembourg has the second highest at 70.1% higher than EU average. Bulgaria has the lowest, at 62.2% below the average.

For personal transport equipment prices (cars, motorbikes and bikes) Ireland has the third highest prices in the EU, 13.3% above the average. Denmark has the highest (37.3%). Poland’s prices are the lowest, at 19.8% lower than average.

Ireland also has some of the highest prices for transport services like rail and buses, 37.1% higher than the EU average. Bulgaria has the lowest prices, 49.4% below average.

