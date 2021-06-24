Co. Louth tillage farmer, Gareth Culligan, believes that we are only scratching the surface when it comes to fully understanding the role of soil health, companion crops and rotations when it comes to growing crops of cereals successfully and sustainably.

To this end, he is currently applying the principles of companion and cover crop-based production systems, specifically to counter the threat of herbicide resistant grass weeds.

The Stabannon man took part in the second Teagasc Enable Conservation Tillage (ECT) webinar, which was held this week.

Spring beans and companion crops

Gareth told the webinar: “We are currently growing oats in tandem with spring beans. It’s a crop management system that removes the need for a pre-emergent herbicide with the beans. And, to this end, it is an approach that is working well.

“We are also growing a mix of specific crop varieties within the one field. E.g., this year we have mixed six different wheat varieties together. It’s an approach that does not eliminate disease threats.

“However, it does significantly reduce the spread of a specific disease within a field.”

Soil health

Gareth regards soil health and rotational practices as being of critical importance in determining the success of his tillage enterprise.

“Agreeing a crop rotation for the business is as important as that of setting out a five-year business plan,” he explained.

“We are currently farming 600ac in counties Louth and Meath. Soil types vary widely across the sites that we are farming.

“The focus placed on rotation and soil health kicked in about 20 years ago when we switched to a no-till establishment system.

“It was then that the threat of grass weeds, such as Sterile Brome, became very evident,” he continued.

Rotation of crops

Gareth includes both winter and summer cover crops as part of the rotation policy followed across the farm business.

“We are using up to 10 different species in our cover crop mixes at the present time. Summer crops will only be in the ground for up to two months. But it’s what they are doing below the ground during this period that is making al the difference.

“Winter cover crops can deliver up to 2t of green manure when they are mixed back in to the soil.

“For the most part, we have gone away from spreading high nitrogen chicken litter and other animal manures onto the land. They are a very potent grass weed source.”

When asked to comment on the impact of the ECT programme over the past three years, Gareth said:

“It has helped me to fully realise the impact of grass weeds, such as sterile brome, across the business. ECT has also helped me to come up with alternative ways of controlling these extremely invasive weeds.

“I doubt if we will ever be able to eradicate the completely. But we can learn to live with them,” he concluded.