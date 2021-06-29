Irish Water has issued a water-conservation request to ensure that a constant supply will be available throughout July and August, which are expected to be the busiest staycationing months of the summer.

Tom Cuddy, Irish Water’s head of asset operations explained that, as rivers, lakes and groundwater levels reduce through the summer and autumn period, there is less water available for supply.

“At the same time, the warmer weather gives rise to increased water demands for domestic, agricultural and leisure uses.

“Conserving water is something that we should be doing year round, not just when supplies come under pressure due to drought conditions and seasonal increases in demand.

“As demand increases we are appealing to the public to redouble their efforts in conserving water in the home, in the garden, at work and on the farm, especially during the busy months of July and August when staycations will be at a peak and demand is expected to soar,” he said.

Water shortage – not a concern

However the current spell of dry weather is not cause for huge concern for farmers, according to Martin Ryan, Glanbia technical support.

“We got through 2018 when it [the dry spell] was infinitely worse and for a very long period because many farmers were on their own supply or in group schemes, and Irish Water kept the supply on at night so that troughs could be filled and cattle could drink.

“Certainly, there were curtailments during the day. But most farmers would not be on the public supply for this reason. So, at this juncture I wouldn’t be overly concerned,” Martin told Agriland.

Advertisement

There are three critical areas for farmers to consider when water availability is tight, however, according to Martin.

“One is the capacity of the troughs, and this is crucially important, because a lot of animals will drink at the same time; followed by drinking space available; and the flow rate.”

What makes these things so important, he added, is that while many farmers have expanded their herds, they may not have expanded water availability on the farm.

“I am thinking specifically here of a number of farms that were suckler farms that have converted to dairy, and while they may have the same number of stock as they did in the past, a suckler cow may only drink around half the volume of a dairy cow.

“So the water infrastructure that you may have had in place as a suckler farmer, may now not be adequate in a dairy situation.”

However, as the dry weather continues – and, in general – there are things that farmers can do to ensure that there is sufficient water in the troughs when the cattle need it. Check out the story below: