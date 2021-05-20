The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) continues its ‘Breakfast Bites’ webinars and to mark World Food Safety Day (June 7), the fourth webinar in the series will explore how to manage the safety of food in your business.

Taking place on Thursday, June 3, from 10:00a.m to 10:40a.m, the webinar will see Dr. Lisa O’Connor, chief specialist in biological safety at the FSAI, outline what a food safety management system is and why all food businesses must have one in place.

Places are limited for the webinar and registration is free.

Food safety a shared responsibility

The FSAI notes that food safety is a shared responsibility between governments, the food industry and consumers.

The short webinar will outline the principles of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) and how the legislation allows for flexibility in how they are applied.

Dr. O’Connor will also highlight the support material available for food businesses, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

FSAI encourages all to attend

Encouraging people to sign up for the webinar, Dr. Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said that everyone has a role to play in this area, from farm to fork.

“A food safety management system allows businesses to identify and control any hazards that could pose a danger to the preparation of food,” Dr. Byrne said.

“If you are responsible for developing and maintaining your business’ HACCP-based procedures, then you must undertake adequate training in this area.

“This webinar will introduce food businesses to the legislation that is in place, as well as offering a space to ask questions they may have.”

All food business owners and employees are encouraged to attend.

