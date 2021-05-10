Two closure orders were served on food businesses during the month of April for breaches of food safety legislation, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed.

The closure orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and officers of the FSAI.

One closure rder was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Millfield Service Station, Old Mallow Road, Cork.

The second closure order was served for breaches in EU regulations on an unregistered food business at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood Cross, Dublin.

During the month of April, one prosecution was taken by the HSE in relation to the Spoonful Food Company Limited of Carrickanane, Tullyallen, Co. Louth.

According to the FSAI, some of the reasons for the closure orders in April include:

Evidence of rodent activity including droppings on shelving, in storage units for dried goods and behind the shop counter on the floor;

No food safety management procedures or associated monitoring records;

A lack of allergen information for consumers;

Water leaking from an upstairs bathroom in a domestic dwelling onto the kitchen ceiling above the kitchen island unit where foods were prepared; and

The operation of a food business without registration or approval.

Commenting, FSAI chief executive Dr. Pamela Byrne highlighted particular concern that this month’s enforcement orders included a closure order for an unregistered food business.

“The operation of any unregistered food business will not be tolerated, and the full power of the law will be used to stop these food businesses from putting consumers’ health at risk.

“It is the responsibility of all food business owners to ensure that their food business is registered and operating in line with the legal requirements under food law.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, that they can contact us via our online complaint form and we will investigate,” Dr Byrne concluded.