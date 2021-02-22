FSAI advice line received 2,772 food complaints in 2020

Some 2,772 consumer complaints were received by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland’s (FSAI) advice line in 2020, the authority has revealed.

Of these, some 34% of complaints related to unfit food and 30% to poor hygiene standards.

Overall, the 2020 complaints saw a decrease on the 3,460 complaints reported in 2019. According to the authority, the reduction in numbers largely reflects the impact of Covid-19, where many food service businesses were temporarily closed for long periods throughout the year.

All complaints received by the FSAI in 2020 were followed up and investigated by food inspectors throughout the country.

The FSAI highlighted that contamination of food with foreign objects was frequently reported in 2020. These reports included allegations of food containing insects, plastics and other foreign objects.

Examples of complaints received included hair reported several times as being present in a number of foods; sharp glass in soup and fried noodles; live insects crawling through rice and; snails in a packet of spinach and a bag of frozen mixed fruits.

Small pieces of stone, moths and rodent droppings in food were also reported.

Complaints regarding poor hygiene standards in food premises cited live mice and evidence of rodent activity in a café; staff’s lack of personal hygiene, handling cash and then proceeded to start handling food without washing their hands; the smell of sewage in food premises and; no hot water for hand washing.

Advertisement 937 complaints on unfit food;

823 complaints on hygiene standards;

429 complaints on suspect food poisoning;

100 complaints on incorrect information on food labelling;

78 complaints on non-display of allergen information;

34 complaints on advertising;

371 ‘other’ (i.e. unregistered food businesses, Covid-19 restrictions). Consumer complaints ranged from reports of food unfit to eat, to non-display of allergen information:

The FSAI’s advice line also offers advice and information and during 2020, there were 7,767 queries from: people working in the food service sector; manufacturers; retailers; researchers; distributors; and consultants.

Some of the most popular queries were regarding legislation on food labelling requirements, food supplements, requests for FSAI publications, as well as information on Brexit and food business start-up information.

Also, during 2020, the impact of both Covid-19 and Brexit on food businesses resulted in 720 Covid-19 related queries and 569 Brexit related queries from food businesses.

In response, detailed Brexit information for food businesses who trade with the UK and advice on considerations when re-opening a food business following Covid-19 restrictions were added to the FSAI website.

Dr. Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said:

The consistently high number of complaints shows us that consumers are continuing to grow increasingly aware of their right to safe food, and also the food safety and hygiene standards which should be in place across all food businesses.