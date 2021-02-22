The Calf Show – episode 1: Preparing your farm for the arrival of calves

As part of the Green Acres Calf To Beef Programme with Teagasc, AgriLand will host a series of programmes presented by AgriLand beef specialist Michael Carey, starting with the first episode this evening (Monday, February 22).

Over the course of four evenings this week, Michael will discuss a range of topics with stakeholder representatives such as Teagasc, Volac, Munster Bovine and farmers who are participating in the Green Acres Calf to Beef Programme.

This evening’s episode will get underway at 7:30pm with a discussion about preparing your farm for the arrival of calves and the factors to consider when choosing calves.

AgriLand will take a look at the housing facilities that need to be provided for calves this spring in order to maintain good health and performance and what farmers need to think of when it comes to the price of calves.

Panellists for the programme include Doreen Corridan from Munster Bovine, Seán Cummins from Teagasc and Peter O’Hanrahan – a farmer in the Teagasc Green Acres programme.

All of ‘The Calf Show’ episodes will be broadcast on AgriLand’s YouTube channel and across social media.

‘The Calf Show’ series

The second programme in the series will be broadcast tomorrow (Tuesday, February 23) at 7:30pm, and will focus on calf feeding and hygiene.

In programme three, on Wednesday (February 24) at 7:30pm, AgriLand will focus the discussion on the health of your herd and the vaccination plan.

The final in ‘The Calf Show’ series will take place on Thursday (February 25) at 7:30pm, where the discussion will focus on preparing calves for weaning and turnout.