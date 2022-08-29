Farmers in Ireland and the UK can now map their farms in a matter of minutes, thanks to a new free service recently launched by Herdwatch, the leading farm management software used on over 17,000 farms.

Herdwatch estimates this service will provide substantial savings to farmers as traditional farm mapping services can cost hundreds.

Farm Maps by Herdwatch is a simple way for farmers to create maps of their farms using satellite imagery directly on their phone. To date, over a quarter of a million acres have been mapped using this tool, and it’s very easy to do, adding fields is as easy as couple of taps on the screen.

Fields can then be named and colour-coded based on what they are used for. The service also enables farmers to create paddocks and spray records for farm compliance, eliminating paperwork and allowing them to make better and quicker decisions.

Land size is automatically calculated, providing farmers with the area of their field in hectares and acres as they create the map. As an additional benefit, the map can easily be printed or shared with someone else directly from the app.

This mapping service will facilitate the use of more advanced features Herdwatch is currently developing, including environmental tools which will provide precision soil health solutions as well as details around fertiliser usage and carbon management.

Barney Carroll in Cregmore, Co. Galway, who runs a dairy store-to-beef system along with 70 commercial ewes and a small flock of pedigree Suffolk ewes, is using the Herdwatch and Flockwatch app to manage both his cattle and sheep.

“I have all the land marked out in the app, it’s actually a very handy tool,” he said.

“You can record if you’re using pesticides or fertiliser, you can record what’s going where or how much you’re using.”

Hear more from Barney in the video below.

Talking about the app’s ease of use, Barney said: “It’s the simplest thing I’ve ever used. In terms of farm inspections, it’s going to be very beneficial. I just have to print off the Bord Bia report and it’s there ready to hand over.”

“Recording feed purchases is another useful benefit. Once concentrate feed is dropped at the farm, the docket is left by the deliverer and all I do is input it straightaway on the phone in Herdwatch.

“You can keep track of basically everything you buy without having to go back looking for dockets – which we did in the past and took up a lot of time and ran our patience dry.”

What you can do on the app

There are many things you can do on the Farm Map section of the Herdwatch app, including what’s listed below:

Create your farm map for free in minutes

Farm Maps by Herdwatch allows you to create a map of your farm simply using satellite imagery. There is no longer any need for additional farm mapping programs or spending money on surveyors.

Farm Maps by Herdwatch is a simple solution to map your farm in a matter of minutes.

Easily identify your paddocks

Customise your paddocks by name, ensuring you can easily identify your fields. Colour coordinate your paddocks by purpose to indicate crop type and record usage making your farm map easy to view.

Edit your boundaries

Move your paddock boundaries with ease to precisely match your farm layout as you move boundaries.

Paddock Measurement

Easily calculate the area of your paddock using Farm Maps by Herdwatch. The app will provide you with the area of your field in hectares and acres when creating the map.

Create Paddock and Spray Records

Stay on top of your farm compliance paperwork by creating paddock and spray records. Record all your field and paddock jobs and notes quickly and view them through the map

Other features in the Herdwatch app include:

Easy calf registration and movements;

Weight recording and ADG analysis;

Effortless setup with auto herd sync;

Feed and remedies compliance for Quality Assurance;

Full herd and breeding management (including Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) integration);

Milk Records and Insights to help drive cow performance;

Field, spray, and fertiliser records;

Order replacement tags and more.

